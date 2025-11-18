Not Anderson or Baleba: “Outstanding” Premier League midfielder wants Man United move

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s long-term midfield rebuild continues to take shape, with Wolves star João Gomes emerging as the latest name on their shortlist, according to new reports from Portuguese outlet Record.

The Red Devils are expected to enter the 2026 market aggressively as they look to reshape the centre of the pitch under manager Ruben Amorim, who has repeatedly stressed the need for more energy, athleticism, and balance in midfield.

United already have two Premier League talents, Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, on their radar, but Gomes has now been identified as a strong alternative who could arrive at a significantly lower cost.

Man United have found an alternative midfield option

While Baleba and Anderson are valued in the £70-£120 million bracket, Gomes’ expected fee sits around €50 million (£44m), making him a bargain option.

The 24-year-old Brazilian has been one of Wolves’ standout performers since joining from Flamengo in January 2023.

His combative style, ball-winning ability, and tenacity in duels have earned him praise across the league.

The midfielder’s pairing with Mario Lemina has been described as “outstanding” by football pundit Danny Murphy.

Ruben Amorim wants midfield reinforcements

As per Record, Amorim is pushing for midfield reinforcements as early as January and sees Gomes as a player who fits the profile he wants, aggressive, reliable out of possession, and dynamic enough to support transitions.

While an immediate deal would likely be complicated due to Wolves’ need to secure survival, United are preparing to monitor the situation closely throughout 2026.

Whether United move in January or wait until summer 2026 may depend on Wolves’ league status and the futures of Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte, players whose long-term roles at Old Trafford remain uncertain.

