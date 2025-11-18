Report: Man City target German star as Guardiola eyes defensive competition

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City have set their sights on one of Germany’s most promising young defenders, with Bild reporting that Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown has been added to the club’s shortlist.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s best full-backs this season, continuing his rapid rise since joining Eintracht Frankfurt from FC Nürnberg in 2024.

Brown’s combination of talent, defensive quality and technical ability has not only solidified his place in Frankfurt’s starting XI, but also earned him his senior debut for the German national team in October, a testament to how quickly his stock has risen.

Man City’s interest comes as Pep Guardiola looks to strengthen depth and competition on the left side of his defensive unit.

Man City want a new left-back to increase competition

The club have rotated between Nico O’Reilly and Rayan Aït-Nouri this season, but are keen to add a young, versatile option capable of contributing in multiple phases of play.

Brown fits the profile perfectly: an attack-minded modern full-back who can invert into midfield, progress the ball under pressure, and recover quickly in defensive transitions, qualities Guardiola famously demands from his wide defenders.

Brown’s underlying numbers have also caught City’s attention. According to Bundesliga data, he ranks among the top full-backs in defensive duels won and progressive carries, while also contributing significantly in chance creation from wide areas.

Frankfurt, aware of the growing attention around their star defender, are reportedly preparing for significant interest from Europe’s elite as his value continues to climb.

Brown is viewed as one of the club’s core long-term pieces, but with City now joining the list of admirers, a transfer battle cannot be ruled out.

Guardiola is watching Brown with serious interest

Man City are expected to continue monitoring Brown closely over the coming months, especially as they plan for a potential reshaping of their defensive structure.

The Premier League side have focused on Bundesliga playes in the past as well and their experience has been highly successful.

The likes of Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and many others moved to England to join Man City from the Bundesliga and their spell has been impressive in the Premier League.

