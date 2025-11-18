Sky Sports: Agent involved in talks with Man United for 23-year-old attacker

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi has become a player in demand, with Sky Sports Deutschland reporting that his agent, super-agent Jorge Mendes, has held discussions with several top European clubs, including Manchester United.

While this does not mean a departure is imminent, it signals a growing uncertainty surrounding Adeyemi’s long-term future at the Westfalenstadion.

Adeyemi, now 23, is locked into a Dortmund contract that runs until 2027. However, negotiations over a renewed deal have stalled, with both sides currently far apart on key terms.

Karim Adeyemi wants salary increase at Dortmund

According to the report, Dortmund have offered a new contract worth around €600,000 per month, an increase from his current €475,000 monthly wage. But Mendes is said to be pushing for an even higher salary package, reflective of his client’s rising profile and importance.

Crucially, the agent also wants a formal release clause written into any new agreement, a request Dortmund are reportedly reluctant to accept.

The club traditionally avoids inserting buyout clauses unless absolutely necessary, especially for young players with significant sell-on potential.

Despite widespread speculation, Sky Sports Germany stresses that the notion Adeyemi has “decided to leave” is completely inaccurate.

Sources close to the player insist that his future is genuinely open at this stage. No final decision will be made until after the international break, when further talks between Dortmund and Mendes are expected to take place.

Man United hold interest in 23-year-old attacker

Adeyemi’s situation naturally draws interest from major clubs across Europe. Man United, who remain in the market for attacking reinforcements ahead of next season, are believed to view Adeyemi as a potential long-term investment.

Other clubs have also reportedly made contact with Mendes to express early interest.

The forward has endured mixed form this season but remains regarded as one of Germany’s brightest young attackers, having previously thrived at RB Salzburg.

Adeyemi has three goals and three assists in 14 games for the Bundesliga side this season.

Whether Dortmund meet Mendes’ demands or risk losing another young star to European giants remains to be seen.

Man United join race for midfielder wanted by Premier League rivals Liverpool