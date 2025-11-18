Sources: Jadon Sancho makes future decision as permanent Man United exit edges closer

(Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho’s unexpected visit to Istanbul is attracting attention in the media and creating speculation over his future.

The Manchester United winger, currently seeking a fresh start after a difficult spell at Old Trafford, held discreet but meaningful discussions with representatives from Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, and Beşiktaş during the international break, meetings that have now placed the Turkish Süper Lig firmly at the centre of one of January’s biggest potential moves.

The English winger, who is currently on loan at Aston Villa and struggling to perform there, is now thinking about leaving Premier League for a move to Turkey.

Jadon Sancho is finding life difficult at Aston Villa

Sancho has still not scored a goal or provided an assist in eight appearances for Villa this season.

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that the talks took place inside a luxury hotel in Istanbul, with all three clubs presenting their sporting visions and long-term plans to the England international.

Sancho is set to leave the city shortly, but his brief visit has made one thing clear, he is open to continuing his career in Turkey if the right conditions are met.

Sancho’s financial expectations are reported to fall within the €8-9 million salary range, significantly below his current earnings of more than €10 million per season at Man United.

While he is willing to take a pay cut, the winger is prioritising the sporting project above all else.

This includes assurances of a guaranteed starting role, involvement in European competitions, and direct communication with the manager to ensure stability and clarity in his role.

Man United star will have several options for next move

Despite widespread interest across Europe, spanning Serie A, La Liga, the Premier League, the Bundesliga, and even the Saudi Pro League, several clubs have stepped back due to the financial package required to sign him.

That has given Turkey’s biggest sides a competitive edge. Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, in particular, are believed to have both the financial muscle and the squad structures to meet Sancho’s expectations, positioning them as early favourites.

A move to the Süper Lig would not only provide Sancho with the opportunity to rejuvenate his career but also deliver a major statement for Turkish football, elevating its visibility and global profile.

