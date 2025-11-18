Thomas Frank applauds Tottenham fans (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Takefusa Kubo from Real Sociedad.

It will be interesting to see if the North London club is willing to pay the asking price for him in the coming months. They need more depth in the attacking unit, and the Japanese International will be made available for €60 million.

Takefusa Kubo could be sold

According to former Sociedad star Bixio Gorriz, the Spanish club will find it difficult to turn down an offer of around €60 million for the player, and his exit might be inevitable. He also labelled the Japanese attacker as a “great player”.

“There’s no debate here, I mean, if Tottenham pays 60 million , it’s a very good offer, and the shame is that we won’t get the full amount, but only half ,” he stated via COPE.

Kubo is versatile enough to operate on either flank and centrally. He will look to create opportunities in the final third, and he will contribute with goals as well. He is still young enough to improve further, and he could develop into a key player for the North London outfit.

Can Tottenham sign Kubo?

The asking price is quite steep for the player. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham are ready to pay up.

There is no doubt that they need more creativity and goals in the final third. Signing the Japanese International will add commercial appeal as well. Tottenham benefited greatly from having Son Heung-min, and Kubo could have a similar effect in terms of the Asian market.

The opportunity to join the Premier League club will be exciting for the Japanese international. He deserves to compete at the highest level, and the move to England could unlock his true potential. Thomas Frank is a quality manager, and he could bring out the best in the 24-year-old attacker.