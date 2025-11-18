Scotland have now booked their place in the World Cup 2026 with a stunning 4-2 win over Denmark in the World Cup qualifiers today.

The two teams were on level terms after 82 minutes of football, but Scotland scored twice in the dying minutes of the game to secure a vital win.

Scotland seal World Cup spot

Scott McTominay opened the scoring for his country, but his club teammate Rasmus Hojlund equalised in the second half.

Lawrence Shankland handed Scotland the advantage in the 78th minute, only to have it cancelled out by Patrick Dorgu four minutes later.

Kieran Tierney scored in the 93rd minute to put Scotland ahead, and Kenny McLean wrapped up the scoring with a stunning long-range goal from his own half in the 99th minute.

Scotland will be delighted with their performance here, and the stunning effort from McLean wrapped up a spectacular game for them.

Wonder goal from Kenny McLean

Scotland showed great determination and resilience throughout the game to secure all three points, and they will look to make their mark in the tournament.

Steve Clarke will certainly be pleased with the performance and the efforts from his players. Meanwhile, Captain Andrew Robertson was delighted with the fighting spirit shown by the team as well.

“That just sums up this squad,” Andy Robertson told the BBC. “Never say die. We just keep going right to the end and one of the craziest games. “We put the country through it, but I’m sure it’s worth it. We’re going to the World Cup. “I’ve hid it well, but today I’ve been in bits. I know the age I’m at, this could be my last chance to go to the World Cup.”

Scotland finished as Group C winners with 13 points, two clear of Denmark.