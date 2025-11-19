(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo is strongly linked with a move away in January.

It has been reported that the Cherries are open to selling their in-form attacker in the upcoming transfer window.

There was interest in the player in the summer as well, with suggestions that Semenyo rejected offers from both Manchester United and Tottenham, and signed a new contract instead.

The new contract had a mystery release clause in it, which has now been revealed to be £65m, allowing the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal to pay the fee and sign him.

As the moment, Liverpool are said to be leading the race to sign Semenyo.

Antoine Semenyo would prefer Liverpool over Arsenal

Despite the player being a self-admitted boyhood Arsenal fan, reports suggest that Semenyo prefers a move to Liverpool.

According to a report from Football Paparazzi, the reason behind Semenyo’s preference is not sentimental but rather his desire to make an instant impact as a guaranteed starter, which is more possible at Liverpool than Arsenal.

As per the outlet’s source: “For a player like Antoine, performing at the very top of his game, the choice won’t be sentimental. It’ll be about where he becomes a guaranteed starter – immediately. Right now, that club is Liverpool.”

With Mohamed Salah set to miss several weeks due to AFCON, Semenyo would have a clear opportunity to slot directly into the attack.

The presence of Richard Hughes, who worked with Semenyo at Bournemouth and recently joined Liverpool, is also considered a key factor in the player’s decision-making process.

What Antoine Semenyo has previously said about playing for Arsenal?

While the current preference leans toward Liverpool, Semenyo has never hidden his affection for Arsenal.

The versatile attacker confessed last year that he is a boyhood Arsenal fan during an interview with The Athletic, hinting at his desire to play for a top club like themselves in the future.

He said: “I am an Arsenal fan. I don’t conflict the two with my job.

“It is great to play against Arsenal, a team I have watched all my life and I want to play for the top clubs as well. In order for that to happen, I need to prove it.

“Any team that plays Champions League, Europa (League) – that’s the aim. I know that’s not going to come with a click of my fingers, it’s going to take some time.

“It’s going to take goals. It’s going to take a lot of consistent performances. But I’ve worked all my life for that and I’m just going to continue working hard. That’s my mentality.”

These remarks suggest that a move to Arsenal would appeal to him emotionally, but his professional priorities appear to favour Liverpool at this moment.