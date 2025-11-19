“Sack the whole medical team” – Arsenal fans LOSING it as yet another injury blow confirmed

Another injury blow for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal fans are absolutely fuming as there’s been yet more bad injury news for the club, with Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann revealing a setback for Kai Havertz.

Havertz missed a large chunk of last season, while he’s also managed just one appearance so far this term after having to undergo knee surgery.

Still, despite some hopes that the Germany international would likely be returning to action soon, it seems Nagelsmann has cast doubt over that.

Kai Havertz suffers fresh injury setback

Speaking during the international break, Nagelsmann provided an update on Havertz, saying: “Kai (Havertz) had a minor relapse, but overall he’s doing well.”

Even if this isn’t necessarily the biggest issue, or something that will lead to a significant delay to the former Chelsea man’s comeback, it seems Arsenal fans are not taking the news at all well.

It’s been another absolute nightmare for Arsenal on the injury front so far this season, with Gabriel Magalhaes now out until January after a thigh problem sustained whilst playing in a friendly for Brazil.

On top of that, big names like Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli are all still out, while Bukayo Saka has missed a fair few games so far this season.

Arsenal fans freak out after Havertz injury news

See below for some of the reactions we’re seeing as Arsenal fans are absolutely raging at yet more injury problems for their team.

After so many similar problems last season, AFC supporters are calling for the medical staff to be sacked for such a poor record when it comes to keeping players fit…

I dont care how big our squad is, the injuries are a joke now. Something is not right, this can't just be bad luck. Sort the fucking medical team out before it derails another season. Gabriel is possibly out for up to two months, and Havertz has had a set back so probably won't… — MR DT (@MrDtAFC) November 18, 2025

I swear sack the whole medical team — echo (@kennysguide) November 18, 2025

what on earth is going on https://t.co/vzsc1oD0Po — YankeeGunner (@YankeeGunner) November 18, 2025

What a surprise more bad news we need to sack the medical team asap https://t.co/tPCfCmq1LR — AshdonPHT?? (@AshdonHT) November 18, 2025

Arsenal fans are desperately waiting for a first league title in 22 years this season, but if the injuries keep coming like this then they’re surely going to struggle to keep their place at the top of the table.

Mikel Arteta did a good job to strengthen the depth of his squad over the summer, but the side’s depth is still being stretched quite considerably by all this.

With all three of Havertz, Gyokeres and Jesus out, it could mean Arsenal have to use Mikel Merino as a makeshift striker again for the game against Tottenham this weekend.