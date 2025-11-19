Mixed injury news for Arsenal as star spotted back in training ahead of Tottenham clash

Gabriel Jesus and Mikel Arteta in Arsenal training

There’s reportedly some mixed injury news coming in for Arsenal ahead of this weekend’s big game in the North London Derby against Tottenham.

The Gunners are set to take on Spurs at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with Gabriel Magalhaes the latest big name confirmed to be missing out.

The Brazil international has joined other important players like Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz on the sidelines, with Mikel Arteta unlikely to be able to field his best XI against Tottenham.

Still, there’s some positive news emerging, with a few key names due back for this weekend, while one star made a long-awaited return to training.

Gabriel Jesus spotted back in Arsenal training

Although he’s probably not that close to a return to playing just yet, Gabriel Jesus has been pictured in Arsenal first-team training today.

Gabriel Jesus in Arsenal training. ???? pic.twitter.com/LohKbpYWat — afcstuff (@afcstuff) November 19, 2025

The Brazilian forward has been out for almost a year with a serious knee injury, but he’s finally back out there with his teammates on the training pitch, which is real progress.

In other positive news, Arsenal are also expecting to have Riccardo Calafiori available for the Spurs game despite a knock whilst on international duty.

Noni Madueke has been out for two months with a knee injury but is also now expected to be back in contention for this weekend’s squad in the NLD.

Still not clear when Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Odegaard will be back

There remain some major worries for Arsenal, though, ahead of a run of very difficult fixtures.

The Gunners take on THFC this weekend, and have Chelsea next in the Premier League, with a huge Champions League clash sandwiched in-between.

Fans will already be having a look at how to buy Arsenal vs Bayern Munich tickets for next week’s showdown at the Emirates, but it remains to be seen if Arteta will be able to field his best team for that game either.

Viktor Gyokeres missed the recent matches against Slavia Prague and Sunderland, as well as Sweden’s games during the international break.

While it initially looked like he’d be back to face Tottenham, it’s now less clear if he’s due to return on schedule.

Martin Odegaard also looked hopeful before the international break, but there’s been no update for a while and he wasn’t pictured in today’s training session.

Havertz, meanwhile, is also still struggling, with worrying news about a slight setback in his recovery.