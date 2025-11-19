Top European club could offer €40 million for underappreciated Chelsea star



Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Marc Cucurella from Chelsea. 

According to a report from Fichajes, they could offer €40 million in order to sign the Spanish defender. He has been excellent for Chelsea this season, and he has impressed with the national team as well.

Cucurella has been hailed as an underappreciated player. There is no doubt that he is a reliable performer for Chelsea, and it is no surprise that top teams are keen on him.

Atletico keen on Marc Cucurella

Atletico Madrid are hoping to add more quality and depth to the fullback areas. Signing the Spanish international could be ideal for them. However, it will be difficult for them to convince Chelsea. The Blues are hoping to get back to the top of English football, and they will not want to sell one of their best players.

Even if they agree to sell the Spanish international, they will surely demand a lot more than €40 million. Atletico Madrid might have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done.

Cucurella would be a quality addition

Marc Cucurella in action for Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest
Marc Cucurella in action for Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

If Atletico Madrid manage to get the deal done, it could be a major coup for them. The defender is at the peak of his career, and he could hit the ground running in La Liga. He has already proven himself in the Premier League with Brighton and Chelsea. There is no doubt that he has the ability to succeed in Spain as well.

It remains to be seen whether he is prepared to take up a new challenge at this stage of his career. Chelsea have an exciting project as well, and they have recently won a couple of trophies. There is no reason for the defender to leave the club anytime soon. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

