Sources: “Final touches” on new Saka Arsenal contract as “full agreement” reached

Bukayo Saka has agreed a new Arsenal contract (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reached a full agreement with Bukayo Saka over a new contract to make him the club’s highest earner, as first reported here for the Daily Briefing.

The England international has been in positive negotiations with Andrea Berta for some time now, and it’s long been expected that he would follow the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes in penning a new deal.

Sources have now informed me that everything is verbally agreed, with a few details still needing to be signed off before an announcement, which is expected closer to January.

Sources on Bukayo Saka’s new Arsenal contract agreement

I’ve been told the following: “Saka has reached a full agreement with the club on a new contract that will run until June 2030.

“Final touches on image rights, bonus structures, and media rollout are still being finalized. There are no issues – just a calculated delay aligned with Arsenal’s broader communication plan.”

I was previously told that both Saliba and Saka were “100%” staying, with news of Saliba’s new deal following not that long after.

The same sources now sound very confident on Saka’s deal being all but done, even if an announcement doesn’t sound that imminent.

Bukayo Saka’s importance for Arsenal and England

Saka has been a key player in Arsenal’s first-team ever since he first broke through as a teenager, and he’s only gone from strength to strength since then.

Games Goals Bukayo Saka’s form this season 19 8

The 24-year-old came up through the Arsenal academy and it makes sense that he seems keen to continue for even longer at the Emirates Stadium.

Saka has a total of 76 goals in 277 Arsenal appearances, and 14 goals in 48 England caps, with the winger likely to be a key part of Thomas Tuchel’s 2026 World Cup squad next summer.