Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 23-year-old has struggled for regular opportunities since joining the London club, and he is ‘open to options’ in January. It appears that the player would be prepared to join another club to play more often. However, Chelsea have no plans to let the player move on, as per Ben Jacobs.

The Blues have been linked with goalkeepers like Mike Maignan in recent weeks, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to bring in the French international in the coming weeks. If they manage to sign a top-quality player like him, they might be more open to letting the Denmark International leave the club.

Jorgensen is a talented young goalkeeper with a bright future, and he needs to play more often to fulfil his potential. Sitting on the bench, Chelsea will not benefit him. However, Chelsea is lacking in quality when it comes to the goalkeeping department. Robert Sanchez has been unreliable, and it is understandable why Chelsea does not want to let the 23-year-old leave in January.

However, they must focus on his development as well. If they cannot provide him with the necessary opportunities, it would be ideal for them to let the player move on.

It remains to be seen whether any club is willing to come forward with an offer to sign the Denmark International. He is a talented player, and there is unlikely to be any shortage of clubs willing to sign him. It will be interesting to see if the 23-year-old decides to force an exit in January.