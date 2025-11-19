Chelsea want to sign a attacker (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing Marcus Rashford at the end of the season.

The England International is on loan at Barcelona, and they could look to sign him permanently at the end of the season. The player does not have a future at Manchester United, and he will look to sort out his future quickly.

Rashford has been linked with Chelsea and Spurs recently.

Chelsea keen on Marcus Rashford

Chelsea are now prepared to provide him with an exit route. It will be interesting to see if they can beat Barcelona to his signature. Rashford is enjoying his football at the Spanish club once again, and the opportunity to join them permanently could be attractive for him.

According to a report from Fichajes, Chelsea are prepared to offer him a more lucrative deal compared to the Spanish club. There is no doubt that they have more financial resources compared to Barcelona, and it will be interesting to see what the player decides.

He will want to play regularly and compete at the highest level. Chelsea and Barcelona could provide him with that platform. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and most players will be attracted to the idea of joining them. It will be interesting to see what the player decides.

Man United looking to get rid of Rashford

Manchester United will look to get rid of the player permanently at the end of the season. They will hope that multiple clubs are interested in him. It could lead to a bidding war, and they will be able to recoup a significant amount of money for the player.

Rashford has been hailed as ‘unstoppable’ in the past. He has shown his quality in the Premier League, and he could prove to be very useful for Chelsea. He is capable of slotting into multiple attacking roles, and his versatility will be an added bonus.