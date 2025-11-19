(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal are closing in on a new contract agreement with Bukayo Saka.

The 24-year-old is a key player for them, and they are determined to secure his long-term future at the club. According to a report from RMC Sport, a deal has been agreed in principle between the two parties, and they are now in the final stages of negotiations.

Arsenal need Bukayo Saka

Saka will sign a contract with them until 2030. He is an indispensable asset for the club, and it is no surprise that Arsenal have moved quickly to secure his long-term future. They have recently secured long-term deals with key players like William Saliba.

They need to hold onto their best players if they want to fight for major trophies. Arsenal will be hoping to win the league title and do well in the UEFA Champions League. Players like Saka will play a key role in their success.

Saka has no reason to leave

The 24-year-old is entering the peak years of his career, and he’s already one of the best players in the league. He has all the attributes to develop into a world-class player in the near future. Arsenal simply cannot afford to lose a talent like him.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have started the season really well and they are early favourites to win the league title this season. There is no reason for the 24-year-old attacker to leave the club in the near future. He will be delighted with the progress of the team, and it is no surprise that he has chosen to commit his long-term future to the club.