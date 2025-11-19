“Too much hype” – Dwight Yorke wants Man United to avoid signing PL midfielder

Manchester United logo close-up (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has been strongly advised to avoid making a move for Crystal Palace sensation Adam Wharton, with club legend Dwight Yorke insisting the midfielder is being overhyped amid growing transfer speculation.

United are expected to be active in the midfield market in 2026, with Amorim identifying the centre of the pitch as his next major rebuild project.

After addressing issues in attack and bolstering the goalkeeping department during the summer, bringing in the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens, the Portuguese coach is now turning his attention to the engine room, where he believes fresh energy and dynamism are urgently required.

A host of Premier League talents have already been linked with the Red Devils, including Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Wolves midfield enforcer Joao Gomes, and Brighton youngster Carlos Baleba.

Should Man United target Adam Wharton?

However, one name generating significant debate is Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a rapid rise since arriving at Selhurst Park from Blackburn Rovers, earning widespread praise for his composure, vision, and technical quality.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with United scouts continually assessing his progress.

Despite the excitement, former United striker Dwight Yorke has urged caution.

He said, as reported by GOAL:

“I’m not sure Adam Wharton is the answer. He’s still not quite there for me yet and that’s an area of concern we have to look to improve. It is a gap in this Man United team. You look at the history behind the football club in its most successful years and they always had a fantastic number six in that position.

“Casemiro has been hit and miss at times and it’s a key part of your team. You listen to all the great managers, that central area of your midfield is always so important. It’s a tough gig that one to find the right players and I think that’s why they’re struggling. They haven’t got that player who can set the floor of the game, as I always call it, and dictate the pace, who defends but passes the ball forwards, and can see the pass.

“These types of players are rare which surprises me as on the face of it it’s not the most difficult job in the world but it’s the most crucial. Who I would like to see in that position more? I can’t think, honestly, because there’s too much hype around some of these players. Bring back Michael Carrick, maybe? There we go. He’d have done a job in this team!”

Dwight Yorke wants an experienced midfielder

Yorke expressed serious reservations about Wharton’s readiness for a club of United’s stature, warning Amorim not to get swept up in the hype surrounding the young Englishman.

Yorke argued that Wharton is still at an early stage of his development and that the pressure and expectations at Old Trafford could be overwhelming.

With Casemiro nearing the twilight of his career, Kobbie Mainoo still learning his trade, and Manuel Ugarte struggling to impose himself, the club cannot afford another long-term project in such a crucial role.

While Wharton remains highly regarded within Palace and admired for his maturity on the ball, United face a crucial decision, pursue proven Premier League quality, or take a gamble on emerging talent.

