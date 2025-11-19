“Would be willing to let him go” – Ex player makes audacious claim about Liverpool star

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool goalkeeper David James believes that, despite Mohamed Salah’s recent contract extension, the possibility of the Egyptian superstar leaving Anfield before 2027 should not be ruled out.

Speaking to GOAL, James suggested that Liverpool could still consider a future sale, particularly if Salah’s form continues to dip and major offers arrive from Saudi Arabia.

Salah, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in Liverpool’s modern history, has endured one of his most underwhelming starts to a league campaign.

The defending Premier League champions have struggled to find their usual rhythm this season, and Salah’s individual form has mirrored the team’s frustrations.

Could Liverpool sell Mo Salah in the near future?

Across 11 Premier League fixtures, he has managed just four goals, a significant drop-off for a player who has consistently delivered 20+ goals per season since arriving from Roma in 2017.

James noted that football clubs, especially those competing at the top level, must remain pragmatic, even with players of Salah’s stature. He said:

“Liverpool didn’t have to sign Mo Salah and Mo Salah didn’t have to sign for Liverpool. I mean, in the end, the deal that he signed would have been right for both parties. And I think if there came a time, and I know Liverpool aren’t unique in this, but most of the reasoning behind signing players will be the numbers they’re producing.

“So you could envisage a situation where Mo’s numbers aren’t what Liverpool need. And if there were a potential suitor somewhere else, then I’m sure with conversation, because Mo does have a say in it, that Liverpool would be willing to let him go.

“Under contract, I don’t think I could see a situation where Mo’s going to hang around just to get paid. I think there would be a situation where, through conversation because I know the dialogue with Liverpool is always really good, that the two parties would sit down and discuss the future.

Liverpool historically have not shied away from selling high-profile stars when the timing and financial conditions were right.”

Reds have been clever with their transfer business

Players Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mané, and Roberto Firmino are examples of the club’s willingness to make difficult decisions in the best long-term interest of the squad.

Saudi Pro League clubs remain particularly keen on Salah, who is viewed as a marquee signing capable of elevating the league’s global profile.

It all depends on how Salah performs in the coming weeks. If his poor form continues, speculation will keep on rising about his future. All he needs to do is start scoring goals again to shut down the noise from outside the club.

