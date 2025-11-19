“A good chance” – Fabrizio Romano drops major update on £65m Liverpool & Man Utd transfer target

Arne Slot and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly both likely to get the chance to sign Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo as he’s available for £65m this January.

The Ghana international has been in superb form in the Premier League this season, weighing in with six goals and three assists in eleven games so far.

Semenyo could be on the move this January, according to the Athletic, who have discussed the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United as potential suitors.

Fabrizio Romano weighs in on Antoine Semenyo transfer saga ahead of January

Fabrizio Romano has now also discussed the Semenyo situation, telling his podcast that he thinks there’s a good chance of the 25-year-old changing clubs this winter due to his £65m release clause.

“I think there is a good chance we’ll see Antoine Semenyo moving in the January transfer window. It’s not guaranteed, but I would keep it open. Let’s see what’s going to happen in January,” the Italian journalist said.

“Maybe 70%, maybe 60% for the January move, and we keep 30%, 40% for the summer transfer window, but there is a possibility.

“There is a possibility for January because Antoine Semenyo has a release clause, valid in the January transfer window. It’s £60m plus £5m in add-ons; this is the clause for the January transfer window.”

Who’s being linked with Antoine Semenyo?

Semenyo’s superb form shows he’s one of the Premier League’s best attacking players, so it makes sense that it now looks like Bournemouth are going to struggle to keep him.

Player Total goals + assists 2025/26 Erling Haaland 15 Antoine Semenyo 9 Igor Thiago 8 Joao Pedro 7 Bryan Mbeumo 6

As we’ve reported via the Daily Briefing, Semenyo is a top target for Man United, who were also keen on him during the summer.

Meanwhile, according to Dave OCKOP, Liverpool chiefs met with Bournemouth to discuss a possible deal for Semenyo this weekend.

Semenyo could be ideal to help LFC find their long-term replacement for the ageing Mohamed Salah, while he could also surely have an impact as an upgrade on the likes of Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko at MUFC, who will also surely not be bringing back loaned-out misfits like Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Rasmus Hojlund.