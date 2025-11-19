Heartbreak for Arsenal as extent of Gabriel’s injury is revealed

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal appear braced for a significant setback as star centre-back Gabriel Magalhães faces a potentially lengthy spell out through injury.



The 27-year-old has been one of Mikel Arteta’s most indispensable players in recent seasons, forming the backbone of a defensive unit that has transformed the Gunners into consistent Premier League title challengers.

His combination of aerial dominance, physicality and leadership, alongside his growing threat from attacking set pieces, has made him a crucial figure at both ends of the pitch.

But Arsenal’s defensive stability is now under threat following Gabriel’s premature withdrawal during Brazil’s 2–0 victory over Senegal at the Emirates Stadium last weekend.

Arsenal suffer Gabriel setback at crucial stage

The centre-back was forced off just after the hour mark, clutching his right thigh, and was immediately released from the national team squad.

His departure raised concerns within the Brazil camp and even more so among Arsenal supporters already anxious about their team’s growing injury list.

According to The Athletic, further medical examinations are scheduled, but early indications suggest Gabriel may be facing up to two months on the sidelines.

If confirmed, the defender would be ruled out until mid-January, missing a crucial run of fixtures during the congested winter period.

A best-case scenario indicates a recovery time closer to four weeks, which could enable him to return just before Christmas, though Arsenal are said to be preparing for the longer prognosis.

The timing could hardly be worse. Gabriel now joins a lengthy injury list at Arsenal, one that already included Martin Ødegaard, Viktor Gyökeres, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Jesus prior to the international break.

Mikel Arteta has worthy replacements in his squad

Arteta, who has worked tirelessly to build depth and balance across the squad, is now facing the prospect of navigating multiple competitions without several of his most influential players.

With the festive schedule approaching, Arsenal’s reliance on defensive pairing William Saliba and Cristhian Mosquera will grow. The club also have the option of Piero Hincapie, who is a versatile defender and can play as a centre-back along with playing as a left-back.

The club will hope that Gabriel’s injury is not as severe as feared, but with key matches in the Premier League and Champions League looming, Arteta may be forced to rethink his short-term tactical plans.

