“I’m sure…” – Insider reveals “likely” outcome to lengthy Liverpool transfer saga

Arne Slot reacts during a Liverpool match (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

It now seems most likely that Ibrahima Konate will be leaving Liverpool at the end of his contract next summer.

That’s according to former Manchester City financial adviser Stefan Borson, speaking to Football Insider and providing his insight into Konate’s situation.

The France international is seemingly yet to agree to a new deal with Liverpool, despite what has been reported as a very generous offer being made to him by the club.

What’s the latest on Ibrahima Konate’s Liverpool future?

In the last few days we’ve seen Sacha Tavolieri confirm what Indy Kaila originally reported here for CaughtOffside – that Liverpool have made a final offer to Konate to make him one of their highest earners if he signs a new deal.

The Reds will no doubt be hoping there’s a chance Konate can be persuaded to stay, but Borson’s comments sound pretty worrying.

“I’m sure they are offering him a contract. I’m sure they’ll continue offering him a contract all the way through to the end of his contract, but it does seem like he’s probably going to go, especially if he’s got an offer,” Borson told Football Insider.

“If that offer is crystallised in January, as we know it can be to go abroad, then that’ll be the end of that. It’s likely he’ll go on a free transfer now. When you get to this stage and with the noise, it feels like he’s going to go. It’s disappointing for Liverpool.”

Can Liverpool replace Ibrahima Konate?

Konate has been a rock-solid centre-back for LFC so it won’t be easy to find a replacement if he does move on.

Still, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is another big name coming towards being a free agent, so looks like one to watch.

AS have been among the outlets to say Liverpool are the favourites for Guehi, despite Real Madrid also showing an interest in him.

Guehi is one of the best defenders in the Premier League, so could surely be a good fit to replace Konate, even if Liverpool would surely ideally have both on their books, as the time will also soon come to replace the ageing Virgil van Dijk.