Just In: Arsenal and Man City learn €55 million can get deal done for left-back

Some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs are closely tracking the progress of Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown, according to TEAMtalk.

Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United have all been monitoring the 22-year-old, whose rapid rise in the Bundesliga has turned him into one of Europe’s most sought-after young defenders.

Brown made his senior debut for Germany in October, a milestone that significantly boosted his valuation and increased interest from abroad.

While the left-back signed a long-term contract running until 2030, the deal contains an intriguing clause.

Nathaniel Brown has agreeement to leave Eintracht Frankfurt

Brown’s camp and Frankfurt agreed to a form of “gentleman’s release mechanism” that can be activated by clubs competing in specific European competitions.

The exact terms remain confidential, but sources suggest the fee could rise as high as €55 million, making him an expensive but attainable target for elite sides.

Arsenal view Brown as a potential long-term investment, as they continue to seek a more physical profile at full-back.

Man City, meanwhile, are assessing options to strengthen their left flank, with Nico O’Reilly and Rayan Aït-Nouri currently sharing responsibilities but no long-term fixed starter.

Arsenal face competition from Premier League rivals

Man United are also said to be in the market for a younger, modern left-back with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both suffering recurring injury issues.

Newcastle, who have been heavily reliant on Dan Burn and Lewis Hall, see Brown as a player who can contribute defensively as well as in the attacking positions.

Frankfurt are determined not to lose the 22-year-old cheaply, and internal belief remains that he could develop into one of the Bundesliga’s best full-backs in the coming seasons.

However, with Premier League giants circling and a release mechanism in place, interest is expected to intensify next year.

