Chelsea & Liverpool calling about €90m Man Utd transfer target after being given boost

Kenan Yildiz and Enzo Maresca (Photo by Marco Luzzani, Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs calling about the transfer situation of Juventus attacking midfielder Kenan Yildiz.

The talented young Turkey international’s contract talks with Juve have stalled somewhat, and this has put top clubs such as Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid on alert, according to Simon Phillips.

As we’ve previously reported, Yildiz is also a top target for Manchester United, who could be prepared to pay as much as €90m to land the highly-rated 20-year-old.

What’s the latest on Kenan Yildiz’s future?

Although Yildiz hasn’t entirely cut off contract talks with Juventus, Phillips states that they’re currently on hold, and that this has led to Chelsea and others calling about a possible deal.

“Kenan Yildiz of Juventus is in a bit of a contract stand off with his club at the moment, and as a result, many other clubs are sniffing around,” Phillips said.

“Yildiz has been tracked by Chelsea for a couple of transfer windows now and they even tried to sign him in the summer. At that time, the deal was not possible because Juventus held firm and had no intentions of selling the 20-year-old Turkish international.

“But now, with his current contract situation, Chelsea are back in the mix for Yildiz and are one of the clubs who have made fresh contact to seek out the situation.”

He added: “Juventus do not want to pay what the players reps are asking, his current deal does run until 2029. So the ball stays in the Italian club’s court for now.

“But Juventus have budget restraints, and with Chelsea, Real Madrid, Liverpool, and other big clubs calling about Yildiz right now, they may well be forced to sell the player if he does not agree to a new deal.

“By the way, contract talks have stalled and not stopped. There is a chance that they can still come to an agreement. But Chelsea are certainly one of the clubs watching this situation closely.”

Who is Kenan Yildiz?

A talented young player, Yildiz can operate as a number ten or on either flank, showing great potential in a variety of roles in his relatively short career so far.

The Turkish playmaker excels when it comes to dribbling, passing, and shooting, and so often stands out in Juventus’ games.

This is certainly not the kind of player the Turin giants will want to lose, and in fairness they have his situation relatively under control as he’s under contract with them until 2029.

Still, Yildiz is clearly also someone who’d be a great fit among the other elite young talents at Chelsea, while he could also strengthen Liverpool, where Florian Wirtz has been a huge disappointment so far.

United might struggle against competition like this, but it also makes sense that Ruben Amorim would relish bringing in someone of his calibre to build around, perhaps as a long-term successor to Bruno Fernandes.