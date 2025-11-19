Unsettled star puts Man United contract talks on hold to pursue transfer away

Kobbie Mainoo and Diogo Dalot (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United central midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has reportedly put new contract talks on hold as he sets his sights on a transfer out of Old Trafford.

The England international has fallen down the pecking order in Ruben Amorim’s side this season, and it seems that’s put his future in serious doubt.

Kobbie Mainoo wants out of Manchester United as Napoli hover

According to Calciomercato, Mainoo is once again on the radar of Napoli after they had some contacts over a deal during the summer.

A deal couldn’t happen on that occasion as Man Utd pushed to keep Mainoo, but it seems the 20-year-old remains determined to play more, and that’s led him to putting contract talks on hold, as per additional info from TNT Sports.

This is similar to what we recently reported on Mainoo being keen to leave United, with a move perhaps looking inevitable now after such a difficult start to the season for the homegrown youngster.

Napoli could be a good destination for Mainoo, as moves to Serie A have worked out well for both Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund.

Will Man United regret losing Kobbie Mainoo?

It remains to be seen if Mainoo will definitely leave, but it does look like it’s getting harder and harder for the Red Devils to keep him.

Mainoo initially looked like a superb talent when he rose up from the club’s academy into their first-team, and Amorim might not be too popular after freezing him out like this.

If Mainoo goes on to shine at another big club, this could all end up looking like a big mistake by United, who have so often prided themselves on bringing through homegrown players like this.

It will be interesting to see if the situation can still change at all between now and January.