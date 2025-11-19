(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has delivered a crucial update on Ibrahima Konate’s future, confirming that Liverpool have tabled a contract proposal to the French international defender.

With his current deal set to expire next summer, the centre-back is now at a career crossroads, having to choose between committing his long-term future to Anfield or embracing a “new chapter” amid serious interest from European giants Real Madrid.

The ball is now firmly in Konate’s court as Liverpool anxiously await his final answer.

Liverpool awaiting Ibrahima Konate’s response after tabling new contract offer

According to Romano, negotiations are still “ongoing” between the club and Konate’s representatives.

Liverpool have made their move and delivered their proposal, making it clear they want to keep the “world-class” talent on Merseyside.

Romano stressed that Liverpool have done everything in its power, and the wait is now for Konate to determine the next step of his career, considering all the “several factors” involved.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said:

“Negotiation still ongoing between Liverpool and Ibrahima Konate. Konate as I told you in the last few months, has to decide what he wants to do.

“He has several opportunities around Europe. Real Madrid for sure and not only but Konate now has to decide because there is a negotiation on going with Liverpool.

“Liverpool have made their proposal to Konate and now it’s Konate who has to decide ‘okay I want to stay and sign this new contract’ or ‘no I want to leave and try a new chapter’.

“So Liverpool are waiting for an answer from Ibou Konate. There is a conversation, there is a negotiation.

“Liverpool made their move in this case. So now it depends on Konate on what he wants to do. This can be financial, this can be personal if he wants to try a new chapter or not. So there are several factors to consider.

“But Liverpool made their move. Now it is on Konate to decide what can be the next step of his career. ”

Liverpool could fast-track Marc Guehi move if Konate refuses new deal

The contract standoff has significant implications for Liverpool’s transfer strategy.

Should Konate decide to depart, possibly joining a European club on a free transfer next summer, the Reds would be forced to accelerate plans to secure a replacement.

With Konate potentially able to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January 1, the club is reportedly stepping up efforts to bid for Guehi in the upcoming winter transfer window.

As per the latest from Spanish journalist Bruno Alemany, Liverpool have a deal for Guehi ‘all wrapped up’.

This indicates that the Reds are ready to go all in to sign the Crystal Palace star in January rather than waiting for the summer where the competition will be intense for the free agent.

With Konate’s future uncertain and speculation intensifying, Liverpool are ready for all outcomes but the next move now depends entirely on the Frenchman.