Liverpool manager Arne Slot waving (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Ivorian defender Wilfried Singo from Galatasaray.

The right back has done quite well since joining the Turkish club from Monaco for a fee of around €30 million. He has a €60 million release clause in his contract, and Liverpool are interested in him. According to a report from Turkiye Gazetesi, Liverpool were impressed with his performance when they played the Turkish outfit earlier on in the Champions League this season.

They could use more quality and depth in the right back department, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for the African. He could prove to be a quality acquisition, and he could compete with the likes of Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong.

More competition for places will help Liverpool improve as a team. They have the finances to get the deal done by €60 million. Is a lot of money for the right back. They will hope to sign the African for a reasonable amount of money. It will be interesting to see if the Turkish outfit is prepared to sanction his departure after just a few months of signing him.

He has already established himself as a key player for the club. Galatasaray will not want to lose him easily. They are likely to hold out for his release clause to be paid in full.

Meanwhile, the defender could be attracted to the idea of joining the Premier League champions. It would be a huge opportunity for him and a major step up in his career. Regular football in England could help him improve further and fulfil his potential.

Singo will probably hope that the two clubs can agree on a deal in the coming months. It is fair to assume that any move might have to wait until the summer transfer window. The Turkish outfit will not want to lose a key player in the middle of the campaign.