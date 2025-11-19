Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson makes emotional Diogo Jota claim after World Cup qualification

Diogo Jota and Andrew Robertson

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson admitted he could not get his late teammate Diogo Jota out of his mind ahead of Scotland’s big game last night.

Robertson was clearly full of emotion after a memorable Scotland victory, as they scored two late goals to beat Denmark 4-2 and qualify for the 2026 World Cup, making the men’s edition of the tournament for the first time in 28 years.

Speaking after the game, Robertson paid special tribute to his old friend Jota, who tragically died in a car accident in the summer, as he said they’d often discussed playing in this World Cup together.

Andrew Robertson couldn’t get Diogo Jota out of his head

Watch below as Robertson spoke to the BBC about Jota and how much his former Liverpool teammate was on his mind after they’d previously spoken about their dreams of playing at the World Cup.

'I couldn't get my mate Diogo Jota out of my head today' ?? Andy Robertson on what it means to qualify for the World Cup ??#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/ngJ2TV7LLj — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) November 18, 2025

“I’ve hid it well, but today I’ve been in bits. I know the age I’m at, this could be my last chance to go to the World Cup,” Robertson said.

“I couldn’t get my mate Diogo Jota out of my head today. We spoke so much about going to the World Cup because he missed the last one with Portugal and I did with Scotland. I know he’ll be smiling over me today.”

Scotland secure World Cup qualification in style

Scotland fully earned their qualification for next summer’s World Cup after an incredible victory with some stunning goals last night.

Scott McTominay opened the scoring with a bicycle kick, while Kieran Tierney curled in a late beauty before Kenny McLean lobbed Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel from the halfway line.

What a night it turned out to be for Scotland, and it will now be intriguing to see what some of these vastly underrated players can achieve at the World Cup in the United States.