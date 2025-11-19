PSG target Man City star who is showing no signs of slowing down this season

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing an audacious attempt to lure Erling Haaland away from Manchester City, with reports from Fichajes claiming the French champions are willing to table a €200 million offer for the Norwegian superstar in the coming months.

The Ligue 1 giants, fresh off winning both the domestic title and the UEFA Champions League, are eager to add a world-class No. 9 as they begin shaping the next phase of their ambitious project.

Haaland, widely regarded as one of the best strikers on the planet, fits the profile perfectly.

At 25, he is entering the peak years of his career, and PSG believe he could be the missing piece in their long-term attack.

PSG have identified Erling Haaland as their next target

Luis Enrique and the PSG hierarchy see the Norwegian as a generational talent capable of transforming their frontline amid uncertainty surrounding the futures of several key forwards.

For Haaland, the prospect of joining PSG could hold some appeal. The Parisian club boast a high-calibre squad, world-class infrastructure, and a clear ambition to dominate both domestically and in Europe for years to come.

Although Man City remain a major force, PSG’s recent Champions League triumph has put them in a stronger position than ever to attract elite talent.

Haaland’s form this year has only strengthened interest. He scored 16 goals in just 8 appearances for Norway during the World Cup qualifiers, almost single-handedly firing his nation to their first World Cup since 1998.

At club level, he has been equally devastating, registering 19 goals in 15 matches for City this season, once again underlining his status as the Premier League’s most feared striker.

Man City cannot afford to lose Haaland

Losing Haaland would be a catastrophic blow for City, who have already struggled for consistency across the last two seasons.

After failing to mount a serious title charge or compete deep into the Champions League last year, City can ill afford to lose their most lethal weapon.

While Haaland has shown no indication of wanting to leave the Etihad, despite persistent links with Real Madrid, a concrete approach from PSG could shift the dynamic. Should the Norwegian push for a new challenge, City would find themselves under immense pressure to negotiate.

For now, the ball remains in Haaland’s court. But with PSG preparing a blockbuster offer, the next few months could be interesting for the striker as well as the Premier League side.

