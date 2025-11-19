Erling Haaland and Pep Guardiola. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester City are interested in signing the Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde.

The Uruguayan International has been linked with the move away from the Spanish club, and it will be interesting to see if the Premier League side can get the deal done.

Valverde has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United as well.

Federico Valverde in a deal for Erling Haaland?

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Erling Haaland from the Premier League club, but he is likely to cost a substantial amount of money. The Spanish outfit could look to use Valverde as a part of the deal to bring down the asking price, as per Fichajes. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can negotiate a deal that benefits them both.

Manchester City need more quality in the middle of the park, and the South American would be an excellent addition. He has proven himself to be a complete midfielder, and he has the qualities to thrive in the Premier League. He could help Manchester City improve and control games. Carlo Ancelotti once called him the “most complete player in football”.

Man City must keep Haaland

Meanwhile, Haaland has been a key player for Manchester City, and his departure would be a blow for them. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to let their best striker leave the club in order to improve the midfield. For Real Madrid, it could be an excellent addition. They are in desperate need of reliable number nine, and the Norwegian could fill that void.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

Even though Manchester City need to improve their midfield unit, they cannot afford to let their best players leave. Replacing the Norwegian striker will be very difficult for them, and they should have to keep him at the club at all costs.