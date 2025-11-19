Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim looks on (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in selling the Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The French International has been an important player for Real Madrid since joining them, and Manchester United are determined to secure his signature. They have had a €90 million proposal rejected for the player, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to come back for him in the coming months.

Newcastle have been linked with Tchouameni as well. The player has been on the radar of multiple English clubs over the last year.

Man United could use Aurelien Tchouameni

It is no secret that they need more quality and depth in the middle of the park. They need someone who can protect the team defensively and help them control games. The French international could certainly help them in that regard. However, he is an important member of the starting lineup, and Real Madrid have no plans to let him move on, as per Fichajes.

Paul Pogba has previously described the French international as a player with “extraordinary technical and physical quality”. There is no doubt that he has the qualities to succeed in the Premier League, and he could be a key player for Manchester United. They need to find a quality replacement for Casemiro, who is in the twilight stages of his career. Manuel Ugarte has been quite underwhelming as well.

Tchouameni would be a superb signing

Tchouameni has won several major trophies with Real Madrid, and his winning experience could prove to be vital for Manchester United as well. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the Spanish club to sell the player in future.

The midfielder is at the peak of his career, and he could make an instant impact in the Premier League. He has the physical and technical attributes to compete in English football, and he would be a star for Manchester United.