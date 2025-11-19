“Manchester United are still pushing” – journalist reveals exciting striker transfer update

Kevin Filling celebrates a goal for AIK

Manchester United are reportedly still pushing to win the race for the transfer of AIK wonderkid forward Kevin Filling, according to Florian Plettenberg.

However, it looks like the race for Filling’s signature is seriously hotting up, with Borussia Dortmund also set to rival the Red Devils for the talented 16-year-old.

Manchester United battle Borussia Dortmund for Kevin Filling transfer

See below for details as Plettenberg has posted about the situation on his official account on X, stating that Filling could be set to leave AIK in the upcoming January transfer window…

Plettenberg posted: “Borussia Dortmund are now in the race for Kevin #Filling. Sebastian Kehl wants the 16 y/o striker gem. #BVB Manchester United are still pushing to sign Filling, but no agreement has been reached with any club yet. #MUFC Filling could leave AIK as early as this winter.”

This is not the first time we’ve seen Filling linked with Man Utd, as the same source reported a few weeks ago that there were concrete negotiations going on.

This doesn’t look like being a straightforward deal for MUFC, however, as Dortmund will surely be seen as another attractive destination for a talented young player like this.

Can Man United strengthen for the future with Kevin Filling deal?

United haven’t had the best recruitment strategy in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, but deals like this are perhaps a sign of things improving.

It is becoming more and more important to snap up the game’s best young gems before their value explodes, so it could be great work by the club if they manage to win the race for Filling.

The Swedish youth international looks like he has a big future in the game, and it would be great for United if he could develop at Old Trafford, rather than ending up at a club like Dortmund before moving for a much bigger fee later.