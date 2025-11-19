Man United target move for Premier League centre-back as Harry Maguire replacment

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are closely monitoring the evolving contract situation of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, with club officials viewing the England international as a potential long-term successor to Harry Maguire, according to Mail Sport.

With both players entering uncertain phases of their careers, United could accelerate their defensive rebuild sooner than planned.

Guehi, 25, is approaching the final six months of his contract at Selhurst Park, a development that has put several European heavyweights on high alert.

Palace blocked his Deadline Day transfer to Liverpool in the summer, hoping further negotiations would open a path to renewal, but those talks have largely stalled.

Marc Guehi is set to become a free agent next year

As it stands, the centre-back will be eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January, significantly weakening Palace’s leverage.

Maguire finds himself in a similar contractual situation. Discussions over an extension for the former United captain have made “limited progress,” as reported by Mail Sport, raising the possibility that the club may need to identify and secure a replacement in the coming months.

United had initially intended to wait until the summer window to address their defensive options, but growing uncertainty around Maguire’s future could prompt earlier action if the right opportunity arises.

That opportunity may include Guehi, a player widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s most composed and athletic defenders.

Man United face intense competition to sign Guehi

Guehi has developed into a key figure for both club and country, drawing admiration for his ball-playing ability, leadership traits, and consistency in high-pressure matches. His performances have not gone unnoticed across Europe.

Several elite sides, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, and Liverpool, are all monitoring his availability, positioning Guehi as one of the most sought-after defenders in world football heading into 2026.

Palace are expected to fight hard to retain him, but the combination of his contract status and mounting interest makes an exit feel increasingly likely.

Should Maguire’s departure accelerate, United may be compelled to enter the race sooner rather than later.

