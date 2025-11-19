Ruben Amorim, manager of Manchester United looks on after losing a Premier League match. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Ajax defender Jorthy Mokio.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, the 17-year-old defender is a target for Newcastle United as well. However, Manchester United are very serious about signing him, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

Mokio has been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea as well.

Jorthy Mokio to Man United?

Mokio would be a solid long-term acquisition for Manchester United if they can get the deal done. He could be a future asset for them. The defender is highly rated at the Dutch club, and they are hoping to agree on a new deal with him. However, the player is yet to commit his long-term future to the club.

Ajax will be disappointed if they lose a player of his potential in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the move to Manchester United could be an exciting opportunity for the young defender. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they could groom him into a future star. Manchester United have done well to nurture young players in recent years.

Newcastle eyeing Mokio

Newcastle United are keen on the talented young defender as well. It will be interesting to see if they can convince him to join the club.

Mokio should look to join a club where there is a clear plan for his development. He will need first-team opportunities as well. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not benefit him. He needs to choose his next destination carefully.

It will be interesting to see which of the two Premier League clubs decide to follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done. They have the resources to get the deal across the line, and the 17-year-old could prove to be a long-term acquisition for them.