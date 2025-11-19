(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Christian Pulisic has been linked with a return to the Premier League in the coming months, and the likes of Manchester United and Aston Villa are interested in him, as per Fichajes.

The United States winger has played in the Premier League with Chelsea in the past. It will be interesting to see if he is willing to return to England. He managed to win the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea during his time at the club. Pulisic has been described as a “coach’s dream”.

Man United could use Christian Pulisic

Manchester United could certainly use more depth in the wide areas, and the AC Milan attacker could prove to be a useful acquisition. He knows the league well, and he could make an instant impact.

He could be tempted to return to England if the right opportunity itself. Manchester United have an ambitious project, and they have shown signs of progress this season. They will be hoping to get back to the top of English football, and Pulisic could be tempted to return.

Pulisic has been linked with multiple English clubs over the last year.

Villa keen on Pulisic as well

Meanwhile, Aston Villa need more quality in the final third as well. They need someone who can take on defenders and create opportunities from one-versus-one situations. The American international could prove to be the ideal acquisition for them. Aston Villa signed Harvey Elliot and Jadon Sancho during the summer transfer window, but both players have been quite underwhelming. They need more quality, and signing the Milan attacker could be ideal for them.

The 27-year-old attacker has a contract with the Italian club until 2027, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United or Aston Villa can negotiate a reasonable deal to sign him. They will not want to pay over the odds for the attacker.

Milan is hoping to keep him at the club for the long term, and it will be interesting to see if they manage to agree on a contract extension with the player.