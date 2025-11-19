St James' Park ahead of Newcastle's Carabao Cup tie against Tottenham. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in signing the French international midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

The 26-year-old has not been at his best this season, and he is being linked with a move away from Lazio. According to reports via SportWitness, the player could be sold in the coming months for a fee of around €25-30 million.

Along with Newcastle, Sunderland are keeping tabs on his situation as well. Both clubs need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the French International could be the ideal addition. He has played in the Premier League before with Arsenal, and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact. Perhaps a fresh start could be ideal for him.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for him. Newcastle have an ambitious project and they are competing in the UEFA Champions League. They have quality players at their disposal. The French International could be tempted to join them.

Meanwhile, Sunderland has been promoted to the Premier League this season, and they have done quite well in the top flight so far. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the 26-year-old to join the club.

He needs to join a club where he will play regularly. Both clubs could provide him with that platform. Newcastle will probably be a more attractive destination because of their resources and the stage their project is currently at.

They managed to win a domestic trophy last season, and they are competing in Europe. Sunderland are not quite at that level yet.

It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs can get the deal done. The reported asking price is affordable for both teams. The player is at the peak of his career, and he could justify the investment in future.