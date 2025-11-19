(Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Kees Smit from AZ Alkmaar.

The player has been linked with Barcelona as well, but Keith Wyness claims that Newcastle would be his preferred option. It remains to be seen whether they can sign the 19-year-old in the coming weeks.

Wyness told Football Insider: “Yeah, look, there is big interest in him. I spoke to my Dutch contact this week, who said that Newcastle is the preferred option for the player. “I think that makes sense. It would be a great place for him to go. He is a great young talent. There is interest from the big clubs in Europe, certainly. But I think the Barcelonas etc., may come at the next stage of his career if he were to kick on. “Newcastle is the perfect fit, and I’m told that there is interest from the player’s side about making that move. So let’s see where that one goes.”

He could cost around £20 million, and the fact that he prefers Newcastle will come as a huge boost to the English club.

Smit is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he could develop into a key player for the club. They need more creativity and control in the middle of the park, and the Netherlands youth International could be the ideal acquisition.

Meanwhile, the development will come as a blow for Barcelona. They are keeping tabs on the young midfielder as well. He is regarded as one of the finest young talents in European football right now. He will want to join a club where he will be able to compete at a high level and play regularly. Newcastle could be ideal for him right now.

Sitting on the bench at an elite club will not help him improve. He should look to join a club where he will get regular opportunities. If he manages to fulfil his potential in future, he will have plenty of chances to play for the biggest clubs in the world.