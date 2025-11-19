“He gives real quality” – Owen Hargreaves praises Man United summer signing

Ruben Amorim gives instructions to his Manchester United players (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United spent heavily in the summer transfer window to address the issues facing their squad.

The Red Devils bought quality players like Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to improve the standards of their attacking department while Senne Lammens came in as a replacement of the struggling Andre Onana.

Although Sesko and Cunha have so far struggled to completely stamp their authority at Old Trafford, Mbeumo and Lammens have taken no time to make an impact.

Mbeumo has scored five goals in 11 Premier League games this season, including crucial goals against Chelsea and Liverpool.

The former Brentford man, who scored 20 Premier League goals last season, has added pace, goals and raised the quality of the United attack.

Bryan Mbeumo praised by former Man United midfielder

Football pundit Owen Hargreaves has praised the Man United attacker, comparing him to Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah.

‘I think his biggest attribute is that he gives real quality,’ Hargreaves said of £65m summer signing Mbeumo, as reported by Metro.

‘He reminds me of Mohamed Salah in and around the box.

‘When he gets the ball, he has a clear picture of exactly what he wants to do. Whether the finish is near post or back post, he almost shows no emotion.

‘It’s just business in and around the box, and I love that. You can play it into his feet, he can dribble. [Peter] Crouch mentioned his touch and how sharp he is but technically, I don’t think he gets enough credit.

‘People talk about his goal-scoring and rightly so, but he is an exceptional football player.

‘Many players have come to Manchester United with big names and struggled with the pressure but that hasn’t been the case with Mbeumo.’

Mbeumo has made an instant impact at the club and has become a fan favourite at Old Trafford.

Mbeumo has elevated the United attack

Having seen players like Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony struggle at the club, the United fans are happy to see a player like Mbeumo who cannot only score goals but also adds pace and creativity to their attack.

His decisiveness in front of goal has proven crucial for Ruben Amorim and his team.

If there is any one in the squad who is the first name on the team sheet at the moment, it is Mbeumo.

United were made to wait to sign him in the summer as Brentford asked for more money than United had initially anticipated.

With the player now scoring goals and contributing consistently, his price tag has been forgotten.

