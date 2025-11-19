Report: Attacker prefers move to Arsenal over Man United

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United have held discussions with super-agent Jorge Mendes regarding the potential availability of Karim Adeyemi, according to a new report from TEAMtalk.

However, despite United’s growing interest, the Borussia Dortmund forward is understood to prefer a move to Arsenal, placing the Gunners at the front of the Premier League queue.

Adeyemi, 23, remains under contract at Signal Iduna Park until 2027, but his long-term future in Germany is far from secure. With negotiations over a contract extension stalling in recent months, several top European clubs are sensing an opportunity.

Karim Adeyemi is ready to move to Premier League

Sources close to the player indicate that Adeyemi is increasingly open to a Premier League switch.

The Germany international has experienced a mixed spell at Dortmund since arriving from RB Salzburg in 2022. While his explosive pace and versatility continue to excite, Adeyemi has struggled for consistent minutes under Niko Kovač this season, leading to questions about his future role.

Dortmund are not actively pushing him out, but they are also not ruling out a significant sale should the right offer arrive.

Man United, who remain committed to refreshing their frontline under Ruben Amorim, view Adeyemi as a high-upside attacking option.

United’s scouting department has tracked him for over a year, and conversations with Mendes are understood to have touched on both a January opportunity and a potential summer move.

Adeyemi’s ability to play across the front line, as a winger, inside forward, or secondary striker, is a major appeal.

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Adeyemi

Yet Arsenal have emerged as Adeyemi’s preferred destination. Mikel Arteta is looking to add more pace and unpredictability to his attacking unit, and Adeyemi fits the profile of the dynamic wide forward the Gunners have been targeting.

Sources indicate that the Dortmund star believes Arteta’s tactical structure and emphasis on high-tempo transitions would suit his style perfectly.

Adeyemi’s future remains wide open. But with Premier League giants circling and the player increasingly eager for a new challenge, a major transfer battle could be on the horizon between Arsenal and Man United.

