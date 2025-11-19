Report: Chelsea target move for two time Champions League winning centre-back

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing Antonio Rüdiger back to Stamford Bridge in 2026, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 32-year-old centre-back, who left Chelsea on a free transfer in 2022 to join Real Madrid, could now be heading toward the final chapter of his spell at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Rüdiger’s contract with Real Madrid is set to enter its final six months at the beginning of 2026, and his situation has shifted significantly under new manager Xabi Alonso.

The German defender has featured minimally this season, largely due to a persistent hamstring injury that has sidelined him for much of Alonso’s tenure.

Real Madrid to let Antonio Rudiger leave?

Reports in Spain claim the injury has prematurely ended his involvement in 2025, accelerating speculation that Madrid may choose to move on from the veteran centre-back.

Fichajes reports that Real Madrid have no plans to offer Rüdiger a contract extension. Instead, the La Liga leaders are now open to sanctioning his departure, potentially as early as the January transfer window, in order to recover at least a small fee rather than lose him for free.

Chelsea, sensing an opportunity to reunite with one of their former defensive leaders, have already made initial contact with Rüdiger’s representatives regarding a return to London in 2026.

helsea have submitted an early £7 million proposal to Real Madrid. However, the Spanish champions are understood to consider the offer well below their valuation, even given Rüdiger’s age and contract situation.

While Chelsea have endured a difficult stretch with injuries in defense, the club still boasts considerable depth at centre-back.

Chelsea need more experience in defense

Players such as Levi Colwill, Trevoh Chalobah, Benoît Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong are on the books at Stamford Bridge but Rudiger is someone who is experienced and has the winning mentality that the current Blues defender lack.

Nonetheless, the opportunity to add an elite, experienced leader like Rüdiger, who previously won the Champions League, Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup with Chelsea, remains appealing.

Rüdiger is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished defenders of his generation. His Champions League triumphs with both Chelsea and Real Madrid underline his pedigree, and despite his current injury setback, he remains a respected figure across European football.

