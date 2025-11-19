Sources: “Contacts” held over Man Utd & Newcastle target who wants PL transfer

Ruben Neves in action for Al Hilal (Photo by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

Al Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves is keen on a return to the Premier League amid transfer interest from Manchester United, Newcastle, and Tottenham.

The experienced Portugal international has previously shone in England with his former club Wolves, and he’s surely too good to keep on playing in Saudi Arabia for much longer.

As reported for the Daily Briefing in an exclusive piece this morning, Neves is now nearing the end of his contract with Al Hilal and could be on the move for just €20m.

That will surely be appealing to a lot of top clubs, and there have already been some “contacts” with Premier League sides, according to sources.

Ruben Neves has held Premier League transfer talks but wage demands too high

However, one key issue with Neves is that he currently earns as much as £410,000 a week with Al Hilal, and this is going to be too expensive for most top European clubs.

As things stand, a move to Turkey perhaps looks the most likely for the 28-year-old, with Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in the mix for his signature.

Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim had also been keen on Neves, while Newcastle also continue to monitor his situation, but he’ll surely have to reduce his wage demands to make it happen.

Ruben Neves transfer: Is it worth it?

Neves is a proven Premier League performer with great quality and experience, and his €20m transfer fee is pretty generous.

If clubs don’t land other top targets, then one imagines Neves will end up having some fairly strong interest this January.

At the same time, though, he’s not getting any younger, and has not been playing at the highest level in recent years, so might be a bit rusty coming back to the English top flight.

Neves might be seen as a bit of a gamble, so we’ll have to see if he perhaps lowers his wage demands to convince teams to take a chance on him.