Striker’s future in serious doubt as shock contender Sunderland enter the race

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Santiago Giménez’s long-term future at AC Milan is facing growing uncertainty despite the Mexican striker being tied to the club until 2029.

Multiple reports from Italy indicate that the 24-year-old may already be approaching the end of his cycle at San Siro, with several clubs across Europe monitoring the situation closely.

Among the suitors, one name stands out as both unexpected and increasingly ambitious: Premier League high-flyers Sunderland.

According to Calciomercato, Sunderland have emerged as one of the most serious contenders for Giménez’s signature.

Sunderland have made a brilliant start to the season

The Black Cats, newly promoted and widely tipped to struggle, have instead taken the Premier League by storm.

After a blistering start to the 2025/26 campaign, they sit fourth in the table with 19 points, ahead of clubs such as Tottenham, Manchester United, and Liverpool.

Their early-season form has stunned many observers and accelerated the club’s plans to strengthen the squad.

Giménez, who joined Milan after a prolific spell at Feyenoord, has shown flashes of brilliance in Serie A but has not fully established himself as the undisputed starter.

Competition for minutes, tactical adjustments under a new manager, and Milan’s uncertainty over their long-term attacking structure have all contributed to the striker’s unsettled position.

Though he remains highly valued by the club, Milan are understood to be willing to listen to significant offers if they decide a rebuild is necessary.

Sunderland’s interest reflects their growing ambition under their current ownership. The club has invested wisely in youth and high-potential talents, and securing a striker of Giménez’s calibre would be a major statement of intent.

Santiago Gimenez is attracting attention

Sources suggest that Sunderland are seeking a versatile forward capable of leading the line, providing depth, and enhancing their counter-attacking threat, qualities that Giménez has consistently shown both in Europe and with the Mexico national team.

Other European clubs, including sides in Spain and Germany, are also tracking Giménez’s situation, and Milan may face pressure to resolve his future by the summer.

For now, the striker remains focused on helping the Rossoneri, but with interest rising and Milan’s plans shifting, a transfer in 2026 cannot be ruled out.

Sunderland and Wolves contact Real Madrid about signing their striker