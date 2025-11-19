(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Takefusa Kubo from La Liga club Real Sociedad.

Aston Villa are interested in the 24-year-old Japanese international as well, but a report from Fichajes claims that Tottenham are currently favourites to secure his signature. They would have to pay €60 million in order to get the deal done.

The 24-year-old could prove to be an excellent addition for both teams. He will add creativity and goals to the side. He is capable of operating on the flanks as well as centrally.

Takefusa Kubo to England?

Kubo has shown his quality in La Liga, and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well. Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo has backed him to “be a superstar” in future.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham is prepared to pay the asking price for him. They have the resources to get the deal done, and they need to improve the team if they want to fight for major trophies. The Japanese International will help them improve going forward, and he could bring out the best in their attacking players as well.

Players like Dominic Solanke and Randal Kolo Muani will need more chances if they are to find the back of the net regularly.

Kubo could be tempted

The move to the Premier League could be exciting for the 24-year-old at this stage of his career. He will look to take on a new challenge and prove himself at the highest level. Aston Villa could be an attractive destination for him as well. They have an ambitious project, a quality manager and talented players. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.