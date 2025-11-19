Aston Villa manager Unai Emery (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are interested in signing Gonzalo Garcia from Real Madrid.

According to a report from Fichajes, manager Unai Emery believes that the 21-year-old striker could significantly improve his team and has urged the club to secure his signature. Sunderland and Wolves are eyeing Garcia as well.

Will Real Madrid let Gonzalo Garcia leave?

The player is highly rated at Real Madrid, and they might not be keen on letting him leave permanently. Perhaps a loan move could be ideal for all parties. He has struggled for opportunities at the Spanish club, and he needs more gametime at this stage of his career.

The move to Aston Villa could be ideal for Garcia. It will be interesting to see if they can secure a loan deal for the player. Alternatively, Real Madrid could look to sell him with a buyback clause.

There is no doubt that he is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he could develop into a top-class striker with the right guidance. He has been labelled as a “typical number nine” and his movement has been likened to the Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.

It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done.

Villa could use Garcia

Aston Villa have been overly dependent on Ollie Watkins in the attack. The England international needs more support, and Garcia could share the goalscoring burden with him. Regular football in England could bring out the best in the young attacker and help him fulfil his potential. Sitting on the bench at Real Madrid will not benefit him right now.

The 21-year-old needs to focus on his development for now. He will have plenty of opportunities to play for elite clubs if he manages to fulfil his potential in future.