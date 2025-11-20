Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta at a training session (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly interested in an ambitious move for Scott McTominay.

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are keeping tabs as well, and all four clubs have sounded his representatives regarding a potential move.

Scott McTominay open to a return

The midfielder is still keen on playing in the Premier League, and he could return to England if the right project is presented. It will be interesting to see which of the four clubs decides to come forward with an offer to sign him. He has been outstanding since the move to Napoli, and his performances saw him nominated for the Ballon d’Or in 2025.

It will not be easy to secure his signature. According to a report from TEAMtalk, it would take an “astronomical” fee of around €80 million in order to bring the player back to England. The Scottish International is at the peak of his career, and he could improve all four clubs.

Arsenal, Man United and Spurs could use McTominay

Arsenal could certainly use more goals and creativity in the middle of the park, and the former Manchester United player could add a new dimension to the side.

Similarly, Manchester United are crying out for goals and creativity from the middle. They have been overly dependent on Bruno Fernandes. Bringing McTominay back could be ideal for them. It will be interesting to see if the player is willing to return to Old Trafford.

Tottenham have improved defensively after signing Joao Palhinha this season, and they need to add some creativity and goals in the middle of the park as well. The Scottish International could complete their midfield unit.

Finally, Everton are hoping to improve their team as well, and it would be a major coup for them if they manage to sign the Nepali star.