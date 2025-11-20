Unai Emery during an Aston Villa training session (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Parma midfielder Adrian Bernabe.

According to a report from Milan Live, the 24-year-old midfielder is on the radar of the Premier League club, and it will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can get the deal done.

Adrian Bernabe could fancy a return

He has come through the Manchester City Academy, and the opportunity to return to England could be exciting for him. However, Aston Villa will face competition from Napoli and Roma as well.

The player is likely to cost around €25 million, and Aston Villa certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done. They need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and Bernabe would be a quality addition. He will add technical ability, creativity, and control to the side. The opportunity to play for Aston Villa could be exciting for him. It would be a major step up in his career, and he will look to improve himself in the Premier League.

Villa move could be ideal for Bernabe

The 24-year-old is entering the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge. The move to the Premier League could be ideal for him. Unai Emery could bring out the best in the player and nurture him into a quality Premier League midfielder.

The midfielder might feel that he has unfinished business in the Premier League, and he will look to prove himself in English football. Aston Villa have an ambitious project and a quality team. There is no doubt that they will be an attractive destination for the midfielder.

The reported €25 million asking price could look like a bargain in future, if the player manages to adapt to English quickly and make an instant impact.