Champions League club targeting move for Aston Villa ‘leader’ in January

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez is facing an uncertain future at the Premier League.

The Argentinian goalkeeper came close to leaving the club in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United were linked with a move for the World Cup winning goalkeeper but a move to Old Trafford did not materialise in the end and he ended up staying at the club while the Red Devils signed Senne Lammens.

After what looked like a goodbye to the fans at the end of last season, it was surprising to see that Martinez stayed at Villa Park in the summer.

However, his long term future at the club is still uncertain with the former Arsenal goalkeeper now getting linked to a Champions League club.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez is wanted by Inter Milan

According to Football Insider, Inter Milan are expected to make a move for Martinez in the January transfer window.

The Italian giants are looking for a replacement for Yan Sommer and they have identified the Aston Villa goalkeeper as their transfer target.

Unai Emery and the Villa hierarchy are open to the sale of Martinez but only if they can sign a replacement.

The replacement that they have in mind is Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford, who has been demoted to the bench by Pep Guardiola following the summer signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Argentinian goalkeeper has been a brilliant servant

Martinez has been a brilliant servant for the club and during his time, Villa have played Champions League football, something that the fans will remember fondly even after his possible departure in the near future.

Villa manager Emery has described Martinez as a ‘leader’ in the past.

A player of Martinez’s quality will be missed but if Villa can adequately replace him and sign a goalkeeper like Trafford, they will be more than happy with their business.

