Samu Aghehowa has been linked with a move away from Porto in recent months.

The 21-year-old has done quite well joining the club, scoring 36 goals in 59 matches. The Spanish attacker is highly rated across Europe, and he is regarded as one of the finest young talents in world football.

Spurs keen on Samu Aghehowa

Tottenham Hotspur have been monitoring his progress, and he is the dream target for them. However, any move will have to wait until the summer window. Porto have made it clear that the player is not for sale at any price in January.

A source told TEAMtalk: “Samu is the dream. January is a nightmare. Summer 2026 feels far more viable for a move.”

Tottenham will have to pay €80 million in order to sign the player at the end of the season. It will be interesting to see if they can win the race for his signature. Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in him as well.

Spurs need Aghehowa

Tottenham are in desperate need of a quality striker. Dominic Solanke has not been able to live up to the expectations since the big-money move, and Richarlison has been linked with an exit.

Randal Kolo Muani has joined the club on loan, and he is expected to return to his parent club at the end of the season. Signing a reliable striker will be the top priority for the London club.

The 6ft 4in Spanish powerhouse could be the ideal acquisition for them. He has the physicality and technical attributes to adapt to the Premier League, and he could make an instant impact.

Chelsea and Manchester United have recently invested in quality strikers, and it would be quite surprising if they decided to pay a premium for Aghehowa. They might not be able to guarantee him regular football, and the Porto star will not want to join a club where he is not the first-choice striker.