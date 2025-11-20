Chelsea's Enzo Maresca at a press conference (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Chelsea remain interested in signing the Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz.

The 20-year-old Turkish international is a tremendous talent with a bright future. He is on the radar of Arsenal and Liverpool as well. Chelsea are prepared to make a move for him in the coming months.

Chelsea revive interest in Kenan Yildiz

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the player will cost around £79 million. Chelsea tried to sign him in a £62 million deal during the summer transfer window. Juventus were unwilling to let the player leave at the time.

The Italian outfit is hoping to agree on a new deal with the player, but talks have currently stalled. The Turkish international is reportedly demanding premium wages at the Italian club.

Chelsea certainly have the financial muscle to offer him a lucrative contract. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. The 20-year-old can operate on either flank as well as centrally. He is a tremendous talent, and he could develop into a world-class player with the right guidance.

Chelsea need more cutting-edge in the final third, and the 20-year-old could be the ideal long-term investment for them.

Arsenal and Liverpool keen on Yildiz

Arsenal and Liverpool need more unpredictability in the final third as well. Signing a world-class talent like Yildiz would be a coup for them. All three clubs have the resources to pay £79 million for the Turkish international, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

He will want to compete at the highest level and fight for major trophies. Juventus might not be able to provide him with that opportunity immediately. The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool are certainly better place to compete for elite trophies.

Chelsea have shown progress over the last 12 months as well, and they could be an attractive destination.