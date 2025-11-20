Crystal Palace could move for Man United target to replace Marc Guehi

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have started thinking about Marc Guehi’s replacement at the club next year.

The England international defender is expected to leave Selhurst Park next year with some of the biggest clubs in the world interested in his services.

The likes of Liverpool, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester United have all been linked with a move for the Palace defender and considering he is set to become a free agent next summer, the clubs see him as a bargain option.

Guehi was on the verge of joining Liverpool in the summer transfer window but Palace changed their mind at the last minute and decided to keep the defender, struggling to replace him late in the transfer window.

With the Eagles now starting their planning ahead of time, they have identified the defender they want to target to replace their influential captain.

Crystal Palace identify Marc Guehi replacement

Crystal Palace are preparing to revisit their pursuit of Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande in the January transfer window, according to Portuguese outlet A Bola.

The Eagles attempted to sign the highly rated centre-back during the summer, and with changes looming in their defensive department, their interest has now intensified.

Palace see Diomande as a long-term successor to Guehi, who is expected to leave Selhurst Park in 2026.

Sporting rejected an approach from Palace in the summer, despite the London club being willing to pay €55 million (£48m) for the Ivory Coast international.

The 21-year-old has since continued to establish himself as one of the most promising young defenders in Europe, combining physical strength with impressive composure and ball-playing ability.

Man United are also targeting Diomande

Man United are now strongly monitoring the centre-back, largely due to Ruben Amorim’s familiarity with the player from their time together at Sporting.

With Harry Maguire’s long-term future uncertain and United preparing for a defensive rebuild, Diomande has been identified as an ideal target by the Portuguese manager.

Sporting, however, are reluctant to sell mid-season. The Lisbon giants are pushing to tie Diomande to a new long-term contract over the coming weeks.

While the club do not plan to raise his €80m (£70m) release clause, they want to strengthen their position and signal that they will not entertain cut-price offers in January.

