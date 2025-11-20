Tottenham lead race for goal machine determined to seal transfer to boost World Cup hopes

Ivan Toney celebrates with teammate Ali Majrashy (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly the club leading the race for the potential transfer of Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney this January.

The England international is also wanted by Everton as he looks for a move to the Premier League for the second half of the season to boost his hopes of making it into Thomas Tuchel’s 2026 World Cup squad.

Toney has previously shone for Brentford at this level, and has continued to be prolific in the Saudi Pro League, netting 41 goals in 59 games for his current employers.

Ivan Toney’s World Cup ambition revealed

According to TEAMtalk, Toney is so determined to fight for a World Cup place that he’s ready to take a significant pay cut to move back to the Premier League this January.

The 29-year-old is said to have informed Al Ahli of his desire to leave, though TEAMtalk add that the Saudi side do not plan to let him go.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out, but Spurs fans will surely be keeping a close eye on this as Toney could make a fine addition to Thomas Frank’s side.

Toney played under Frank at Brentford and he now looks like an ideal signing to give Tottenham a bit more of a goal threat up front after a lack of impact from the likes of Dominic Solanke, Mathys Tel, Richarlison, and Randal Kolo Muani.

Can Ivan Toney make England’s World Cup squad?

England have a strong squad, with quality in pretty much every position, but it is true that one area of weakness is the lack of an alternative to Harry Kane up front.

Toney could do well to get himself a move this January as if he impresses back in a more competitive league it would surely give him a really good chance of getting on the plane for the World Cup.

In recent times there might have been a role for someone like Ollie Watkins, but he’s suffered a major dip in form, while young Chelsea striker Liam Delap could be one for the future, but isn’t currently in great form.

Toney only has seven caps and one goal for the Three Lions to date, but his scoring record at club level surely means he’s worth considering as a backup to Kane next summer.