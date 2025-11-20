“They can’t handle..” – Jamie Carragher explains reason behind Liverpool crisis this season

(Photo by The Overlap Youtube)

Liverpool’s struggles this season are there for all to see.

The defending Premier League champions have looked like a completely different side this season.

Last season,they had a factor of invincibility about them. This season, they lack squad depth, surprisingly though, despite spending a huge amount on new players in the summer transfer window.

The likes of Hugo Ekitike, Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz have found it difficult to settle at Anfield and Arne Slot’s other main issue is their poor defensive organisation, particularly the performance of centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

Their latest defeat in the Premier League came against Manchester City, which was their seventh defeat in the last ten games.

Jamie Carragher opens up on Liverpool struggles

Jamie Carragher was asked by Gary Neville on The Overlap about the reason behind the crisis at Liverpool.

The former Reds centre-back said:

“There’s probably so many things. Was Salah ever going to have the same season again? He was probably going to have.

“Konate’s fell of a cliff. You know things like that make a big difference.

“Mac Allister has never quite been 100% fit. Sometimes he plays three games. So I think there’s lots of little things.

“But you know what? If we’re being totally honest, we actually look at the games they’ve lost and the type of games they’ve lost. They can’t handle the physicality of the Premier League this season.

“When you think of teams that lack something, they normally let you down away from home against teams who have a physical game. And they’ve gone missing too often in away games.”

Carragher is spot on with his analysis about the problems Liverpool have faced this season.

Salah has look off colour. His involvement in the game has decreased a lot this season, compared to how it was last season.

Konate’s poor form is a huge cause of concern for Slot and his team. Is it because of the contract issues that he is facing? His partnership with Virgil Van Dijk has looked vulnerable.

New signings have failed to deliver this season

More than anything, it comes down to the new signings and their failure to make an impact in the team.

Wirtz has looked promising but the Reds need more from him in terms of changing the game.

Isak has faced fitness issues and he is still not fully fit. Perhaps him coming back into the team could change it all for Liverpool.

The Reds host Nottingham Forest at Anfield this weekend and they will have a chance to regain their form against a struggling Forest side.

