Jarrod Bowen reacts during West Ham's defeat against Leeds (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Jarrod Bowen is understood to be looking for a transfer away from West Ham United in summer 2026.

My sources tell me that Bowen is considering his options for a new club next season, ideally one able to offer Champions League football.

The England international has been linked with the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle United in recent times, but I can’t currently confirm the interest from those clubs.

Liverpool have also been linked in the past but my understanding now is that they are no longer showing an interest in Bowen.

As I’ve posted on X, Liverpool are making Antoine Semenyo a priority and are ready to bid for the Bournemouth forward this January, having already been in contact with the Cherries to present a £65m payment structure.

What next for Jarrod Bowen?

Bowen, meanwhile, has long been the subject of speculation, but it now remains unclear where he could end up next.

Still, the feeling is that the 28-year-old is seeking a new challenge, and that he’s keen to move up a level to playing for a Champions League club.

This is hardly surprising as Bowen will want to continue being part of the England squad, but might struggle to remain in Thomas Tuchel’s plans if he stays where he is now.

West Ham have had a poor start to the season and are currently sitting in the relegation zone, so that could make it hard to keep their best players happy.

Mohammed Kudus left the Hammers for Tottenham in the summer, so they’ll no doubt want to avoid another big sale.

Bowen’s current contract at the London Stadium runs until 2030 after he signed a long-term deal back in 2023.

This gives West Ham some degree of control over the player’s situation, but it looks likely to be one to watch in the months ahead.